J&K DGP chairs security review meeting at Reasi

Srinagar, May 11 Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh visited Mahore area in Reasi district on Thursday where he chaired a joint meeting of officers from police and army while also reviewing the security and crime scenario of the district, an official statement said.

"At the very outset of the meeting, the DGP sought reports from jurisdictional officers about the prevailing security scenario in the district. The officers briefed the DGP about various measures taken with regard to the security as also for crime control. He was also apprised regarding the actions being taken to ensure a robust area domination grid in order to maintain peace and stability in the district," it said.

"While addressing the officers, the DGP appreciated the synergy amongst the forces for maintaining peace in the area. He said that Reasi district is a sensitive place as it connects with the border district of Rajouri as well as to the Valley and added that there may be attempts of cross over and as such, all the forces should work in unison."

The statement said that he directed the officers to be vigilant on all fronts, particularly while keeping track of movements of anti-national elements and their supporters. He directed for taking stringent actions against the people found involved in providing any kind of support to terrorists. He directed all officers to monitor activities of all suspects besides the elements attempting to revive the terror structure from across the border.

