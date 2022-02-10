J&K govt, OYO Group launch rural home stay

Jammu, Feb 10 Jammu and Kashmir government and world's leading travel tech platform, OYO Group on Thursday launched rural home stay under the project "Crown of Incredible India" during an event presided by Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha.

Sinha also announced Rs 50,000 special financial assistance to the youth willing to establish a home stay unit.

The Lt Governor said that Jammu and Kashmir UT has emerged as a leader in the tourism sector over the last two and a half years.

With a market giant like OYO coming onboard, we are making in-roads to encourage micro-entrepreneurs in the villages and revitalising local art & crafts and redevelopment of rural areas, added the Lt Governor.

This new initiative will empower local communities, youth and women, fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Through vocal for local products, individuals and enterprises will help in poverty alleviation and sustainable development, said the Lt Governor.

The venture will help in building a tourist infrastructure of world standards in rural Jammu and Kashmir.

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO, said that the OYO group is proud to extend its partnership with the Jammu and Kashmir government to generate economic and employment opportunities in rural areas.

OYO Hotels has tied up with 20 home stays in Pahalgam and 10 home stays are present on their platform as on date. The project also aims to improve tourism in underpenetrated areas in Udhampur, Doda, Pahalgam and Kokernag, it was informed.

