J&K LG condemns killing of civilian by terrorists in Pulwama

Jammu, Feb 26 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Pulwama district that left a civilian dead.

He said the administration is standing strong with the bereaved family.

Sanjay Kumar Sharma was killed by terrorists on Sunday in Achan village of Pulwama.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The administration has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with the terrorists and we will continue to combat such acts of terrorism firmly and decisively," the Lt Governor said.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing of civilian by terrorists.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir," he tweeted.

"Sanjay was working as a bank security guard and was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack and send my condolences to his loved ones."

