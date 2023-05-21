J&K Lt Governor extends welcome to G20 delegates

Srinagar, May 21 J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha extended a warm welcome to delegates of G20 nations & members of multilateral organisations coming to Jammu abd Kashmir for 3rd Tourism Working Group Meet.

He also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for providing the historic opportunity and honour to J&K to host G20 meeting.

Sinha tweeted: "I extend a warm welcome to distinguished delegates of G20 nations & members of multilateral organisations to 'Paradise on Earth'. From dreamy scenery to enchanting lake to snowcapped majestic mountains, J&K offers perfect environs for 3rd Tourism Working Group Meet.

