J&K Lt Governor issues appointment order for wife of slain Kashmiri Pandit

Jammu, Feb 25 J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over the appointment letter to slain civilian Suneel Pandith's wife, Suneeta Pandith for her employment with the government.

Suneel Pandith was killed by terrorists in Shopian on August 16, 2022.

The Lt Governor assured all possible assistance from the UT Administration to the family of the martyred civilian.

The family members of Suneel Pandith were also present at the Raj Bhawan on the occasion.

