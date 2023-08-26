J&K Regular Departmental Action portal launched

Srinagar, Aug 26 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Saturday launched the J&K Regular Departmental Action (RDA) portal for processing and monitoring of disciplinary proceedings initiated against employees.

This portal will enable the concerned authorities to monitor the disposal of RDAs in a time-bound manner and will also ensure that there are no data losses vis-à-vis disciplinary proceedings.

"In consonance with the timelines prescribed for disposal of RDA, the portal has features to generate alerts wherever there is delay in timely completion of the requisite step prescribed in the disciplinary proceeding. This will ensure that the misdemeanor does not go unpunished and will act as a deterrence," a government statement said.

"The need for portal was felt after it was noticed that some of the RDAs have stretched for more than a decade without closure and in some cases, employees getting superannuated with RDAs still intact even though the RDA is supposed to be completed in one year. This will also address any complaints of connivance of employees in keeping the RDA un-attended."

Mehta said the General Administration Department to ensure that the portal is equipped with all the resources like sample templates/formats, training videos, orders/circulars, CVC guidelines etc.to act as a guide for time-bound completion of disciplinary proceedings in a user friendly manner.

He said that the portal is employee friendly as it would help in fast-tracking closure of RDA and ensure that the employees found innocent are not harassed.

He also directed all the departments to ensure that legacy data of existing disciplinary proceedings is uploaded on the portal in one month’s time and that General Administration Department shall conduct Capacity Building Programme for all the departments in this regard.

