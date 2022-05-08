John Lee elected as new HK Chief Executive

Hong Kong, May 8 John Lee, a former security chief, was elected on Sunday as the new Chief Executive of Hong Kong.

He won a total of 1,416 votes, surpassing the threshold of 750 votes to win the election held earlier in the day, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 64-year-old made a short speech after the announcement of the election results, expressing gratitude to members of the Election Committee who turned out to vote and to the Hong Kong residents.

The polling hours ran from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m..

Members of the Election Committee cast their secret ballots on a one-person-one-vote basis at the main polling station at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

Lee's term in office will run from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2027.

According to a BBC report, he is known for his pro-Beijing hardline views and garnered only 34.8 points out of 100 in a recent popularity survey.

He replaces Carrie Lam, who announced last month that she would not seek a second term.

Lam, who became the Chief Executive in 2017, had said that her decision was "entirely" based on family considerations.

The 64-year-old Lee comes from a law enforcement background.

In 1977, he joined the Hong Kong police force at the age of 20.

His early career focused on tackling criminal activity.

