Joining different parties Prashant Kishore's 'business', says Dilip Ghosh; takes jibe at 'new' BJP leadership in Bengal

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 22 Amid speculations about Prashant Kishore joining the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal MP Dilip Ghosh took a dig at the poll strategist for being part of different political parties in the course of his career.

"He (Prashant Kishor) had joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) too. He was in Nitish Kumar's party (JDU) also. It's his business (joining parties)," said Dilip Ghosh on Thursday.

Referring to Kishore's engagement as a poll strategist with different parties, the BJP leader said "Whichever party he works for, gets its membership...He'll have a membership card of every party, will show the card saying I'm from your party, give me order."

On being asked about the BJP's current leadership in West Bengal, Ghosh termed his successor's team as 'new' and 'lacking organisational experience' and suggested taking old-timers into confidence.

"The team that is working now (in West Bengal) is new and lacks organizational experience. The state chief (Sukanta Majumdar) is also new. It's natural that it will take some time to learn politics...It's taking time, which is why people are disappointed," said Ghosh on being asked about his earlier comment that termed Majumdar 'inexperienced'.

"A decision should be taken soon... workers who have worked for the party for a long time should also be (allowed to) contribute. I believe then only everyone will be able to work together," he added.

Earlier Ghosh had said "Sukanta Majumdar has recently been given the responsibility. He is less experienced. The party has been fighting for a long and there are experienced veterans who were part of that. They need to be used to put up a fight in the state."

The voices among BJP questioning the state party leadership increased after the party's electoral debacle in the Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha by-polls.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Prashant Kishore will meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

"Poll strategist Prashant Kishor will hold talks with Congress on April 22 in regard to his joining. A presentation of 600 slides is prepared by Kishor. No one has seen the complete presentation," Sources close to Kishor told ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

