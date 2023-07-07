Jordan, Oman sign deals to boost cooperation

Amman, July 7 Jordan and Oman signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and executive programmes to boost cooperation and coordination in various areas.

The deals, covering establishing industrial estates, educational cooperation, consumer protection, and youth program, were signed at the conclusion of the 11th Jordanian-Omani Joint Ministerial Committee meeting held in the Jordanian capital of Amman on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by Jordan's Foreign Ministry.

Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi affirmed the "deep-rooted, historic and strategic" relations between the two countries and their mutual desire to develop ties, it said.

The two ministers looked into opportunities to expand collaboration in political, economic, investment, tourism and cultural endeavours, while they also signed the minutes of the committee's meeting to establish broader cooperation in all fields.

On regional issues, the two sides stressed the centrality of the Palestinian issue as well as the need for a just solution to end the occupation and meet all legitimate rights of the Palestinian people on the basis of the two-state solution.

They condemned the continued Israeli attacks on the occupied Palestinian territories, most recently on the West Bank city of Jenin, warning of the repercussions of the "unilateral and illegitimate steps" that undermine the two-state solution.

The two sides also underscored the need for the international community to take practical and urgent steps to provide necessary financial support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to tackle its financial deficit to ensure that it continues to provide services to Palestinian refugees in accordance with its UN mandate.

