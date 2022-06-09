Jordan to receive Kuwait's $38mn financial support in education

Amman, June 9 Jordan secured a $38.3 million loan from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to finance Jordan's public education infrastructure.

The loan given on Wednesday is part of a new bilateral agreement on supporting Jordan's economic and social development, including building 12 new schools across the kingdom, Jordan's Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation said in a statement.

The schools would open 12 to 36 classrooms each to cover the growing demand for public education from kindergarten to secondary school, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jordan's Planning and International Cooperation Minister, Nasser Shraideh said the agreement is part of Kuwait's pledges to support Jordan's economic and social development, adding the government looks forward to strengthening cooperation with Kuwait.

