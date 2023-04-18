JP Nadda on 2-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka from today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 : Bharatiya Janata Party national president J P Nadda is scheduled on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka from Tuesday, a day after its senior leader and former Chief Minister Jagadeesh Shettar, after being denied a ticket, joined the Congress party.

During his visit Nadda will be visiting Hubli and Shiggaon (Haveri) and participate in several public programmes and orgsational meetings including visiting some key mutts of Hubli district, an official statement from the party said.

According to the statement, this is Nadda's first visit to the State after the party announced candidates for the Assembly polls. "The visit gains significance ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka," the statement said.

During his visit, Nadda is expected to participate in several public programmes and orgsational meetings of the party including attending a massive road show and public rally in the Haveri district.

Sharing details of his schedule, the statement added, that Nadda is expected to land at Hubli Airport later today and he will be accorded a warm welcome by the BJP leaders and karyakartas.

On Tuesday, Nadda will interact with intellectuals at BVB Engineering College Auditorium, Vidhya Nagar in Hubli City and later address the Shakthikendra Pramukhs' sammelan of the Hubli division.

On April 19 morning Nadda will visit Sri Siddaroodha Mutt in Srinivas Nagar, Hubli City followed by a visit to the Shri Moorusavira Mutt in the city.

After this, Nadda will proceed to Shiggaon in Haveri District and hold a mega roadshow from Santhe Maidana to Taluk Stadium via Old Bus Stand. Then, Nadda will address a huge public meeting at Taluk Stadium, Shiggaon (Haveri district) at noon. Nadda will also participate in nomination filing at Taluk Office, Shiggaon, Haveri district.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

