JP Nadda's tenure as BJP national president extended till June 2024

BJP leader JP Nadda's tenure was extended as the party president till June 2024 on Tuesday. It was speculated ahead of the BJP's meeting that Nadda, whose three-year term as the party chief (after he succeeded Amit Shah) is scheduled to conclude on January 20 this year, would get another term as the party president in view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Announcing the decision, union home minister Amit Shah said the decision was taken unanimously. “Among all the political parties in the country, the BJP is the one that is most democratically run. We hold elections according to the constitution of the party from the booth level to the presidential post,” he said.“Owing to the Covid pandemic, the membership drive that is carried out ahead of polls was affected and the elections at the booth level could not be held, therefore, the elections for the president’s post was also affected,” he said. Nadda had taken over the presidency of the party after Shah was appointed as union home minister in 2019. He was first appointed as the party’s working president and then given a full three-year term