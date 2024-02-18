JP Nadda's Term as BJP President Extended Until June 2024

BJP chief, JP Nadda, will continue in his role until June this year, following a decision announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in January, which was later approved by the party's national council on Sunday.

Moreover, Nadda has been given autonomy to make important decisions, with subsequent endorsement required from the party's parliamentary board.

Nadda initially served as the BJP's working president in 2019 when Amit Shah assumed a ministerial position. He assumed the position of party president full-time in 2020.