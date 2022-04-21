Karauli violence: Jaipur police ban mobile DJs at marriages, rallies

Jaipur, April 21 Mobile DJs have been banned in Jaipur in the wake of the Karauli violence which was reported on April 2 when stones were pelted on a procession being taken out to celebrate the start of the Hindu New Year and many shops and vehicles were gutted later.

As per the orders, the mobile DJs will not be allowed in any rally, marriage or any kind of procession.

Jaipur commissioner Anand Shrivastav said that those flouting the orders will be dealt with strictly. Mobile DJs, especially those on vehicles with mounted electronic music systems, for any function stay banned in Jaipur district, he said. Action will be taken against whosoever defies the order under Section 188 of the IPC for disobeying a government order. Also, vehicles carrying mounted music systems will not be permitted as per the Motor Vehicles Act. The city police will also run a campaign against such vehicles, he added.

Earlier too, the home department had outlined terms and conditions for allowing DJs' use at religious and other events.

This order said, "Anyone seeking permission for DJs will have to fill a form sharing details on the content they are wishing to play. If competent authorities are satisfied, then only the content will be allowed to play," said the order.

