Karnataka Assembly polls: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Tumkuru

Tumkuru (Karnataka) [India], May 1 : Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a roadshow in Karnataka's Tumkuru as part of the BJP's mass outreach campaign ahead of the state Assembly polls on May 10.

Earlier in the day, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party released its mfesto for Karnataka Assembly polls at an event in Bengaluru, making a host of promises including the provision of 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL (Below Poverty Level) families annually.

The mfesto or the vision document was released by the BJP's national president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa.

The ruling party, in all, made 16 promises in its vision document which promised to launch the 'Poshana' (nutrition) scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna-siri dhanya (millets) through monthly ration kits.

Earlier on April 29, while addressing a rally in Udupi, Amit Shah said attacked Congress and said, "For 70 years, the Congress party was stuck on the question of Ram Mandir, hanging it, misleading it. As soon as the judgment of the court came, he did the work of laying the foundation of the Ram temple."

He further stated that the construction work of the Ram Mandir temple will be completed in the year 2024.

He also mentioned that due to the greed of vote bank politics, Congress strengthened the Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres in the state.

"When Congress came to power in the state, they strengthened PFI cadres. When our government came, we banned PFI to make our country safe. Congress party can compromise with the security of the nation for vote bank politics," he said.

Earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 26 said that each vote to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will protect the state from the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

"Each vote counts, so ensure it goes to the right leadership. When the people of Karnataka press the 'Lotus' symbol, understand that you are not voting to elect an MLA or a minister and Chief Minister. Your vote will further strengthen PM Modi's hands in creating 'Mahan Karnataka'. Your vote will protect Karnataka from PFI," Shah said at a public meeting at Shirahatti, Shah.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 13.

