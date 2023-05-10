Karnataka Assembly polls: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje cast vote in Hubballi, Bengaluru

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], May 10 : Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday cast his vote in the Karnataka Assembly Elections at a polling booth in Hubballi and expressed confidence that BJP will form government in the state.

"I'm happy that people are celebrating this festival of democracy in a big way. People are interested to bring BJP's double-engine government. BJP will form a government on its own," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shobha Karandlaje also cast her vote at a polling booth in Bengaluru.

"Voters should come to polling booths and vote in high percentage and bring a good government," the BJP leader said.

Earlier, Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yediyurappa, and Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai cast their vote.

Karnataka Minister CN Ashwath Narayan also cast his vote at a polling booth in Bengaluru and urged people to cast their vote.

The polling for 224 Karnataka Assembly seats began at 7 am amid tight security and will continue till 6 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India, the majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

A total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the assembly elections.

The high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Karnataka ended on Monday.

The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

