Karnataka Cabinet expansion tomorrow: Surjewala

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday said that the state Cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow.

While speaking to reporters here, the Karnataka Congress in-charge said that decision on Cabinet expansion rests in State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's court, who told him that the swearing-in of the extended cabinet will be held tomorrow.

"Decision to form a cabinet and who to include in the cabinet is of Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah has discussed various names with the party, we have now left it for him to decide... I was told by him (Siddaramaiah) that the further extended cabinet will be sworn-in tomorrow, in Karnataka," Surjewala said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also arrived at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier today.

Top Congress leaders today held discussions with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar over the expansion of the state cabinet in the national capital.

Shivakumar also met party leader Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath.

Earlier on May 24, Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi to discuss Cabinet expansion with party leadership.

On asked about discussions regarding cabinet expansion, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar toldthat it will be informed by the Chief Minister and AICC.

Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister on May 20, and DK Shivakumar took oath as his deputy.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats from the only southern state it had.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor