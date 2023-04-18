Karnataka elections: Congress MLA KJ George files nomination from Sarvagna Nagar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 : Congress leader and former minister KJ George filed his nomination from Sarvagna Nagar constituency on Tuesday for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

George is the sitting Congress MLA from Sarvagna Nagar seat.

"On this momentous day, I filed my nomination papers to contest from Sarvagna Nagar constituency. I can only say I am overwhelmed by all the love and support my people showered on me during this time," tweeted the Congress MLA after filing the nomination.

Karnataka will go to Assembly elections on May 10 in a single phase and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

Meanwhile, in a major development in the poll-bound southern state, former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar joined Congress on Monday quitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Assembly elections in the State.

Last week, in a major blow to the ruling BJP ahead of the Karnataka polls, former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi joined the Congress party, after being denied a ticket by BJP.

Political parties in the State including the ruling BJP, Congress and ally JD(S) are engaged in a spate of allegations and counter-allegations, with the latter attempting to corner the government over the issue of corruption.

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly presently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats.

