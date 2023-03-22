Karnataka: Former BJP minister Baburao Chinchansur joins Congress

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 22 : Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Baburao Chinchansur on Wednesday joined the Congress two days after resigning from the Karnataka legislative council.

He joined the party in the presence of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru.

Baburao has joined the party as the state party president.

"Baburao Chinchansur is the tallest leader of the fishermen's community of Karnataka. He has resigned from the council members and has joined the Congress party as Congress State President for Karnataka," Shivkumar told .

Baburao Chinchansur tendered his resignation on Monday and submitted to Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti who accepted his resignation.

Chinchansur is a ticket aspirant from BJP, but was denied of MLA ticket as he was currently an MLC.

