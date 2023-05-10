Karnataka Polls: "JD(S) going to be 'King'," says HD Kumaraswamy

Ramanagara (Karnataka) [India], May 10 : Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday voted in Ramanagara and said that JD(S) party will be the 'King' in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

"We are requesting people to bless JDS candidates to get proper development. Our party going to be a King," said JDS leader Kumaraswamy after casting his vote

Former Karnataka CM along with his family, casts his vote for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, at a polling booth in Ramanagara.

Several key leaders including Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, State Minister K Sudhakar, and Congress state President DK Shivakumar were among early voters.

The polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections began at 7 am amid tight security and continued till 6 pm.

The polls will seal the electoral fates of 2,615 candidates across parties in the State.

Congress is expected to have a clear edge in Karnataka in the assembly elections held on Wednesday with four exit polls giving it a full majority and some predicting a hung assembly with an advantage to the party.

A few exit polls also said that BJP is ahead in the sweepstakes to form the government.

The exit polls, which were released after the polling ended in Karnataka, predicted that Janata Dal-Secular JD(S) would not touch the 37 seats it won in the 2018 polls but will continue to be a strong regional player in the state. If Karnataka throws up a hung assembly, the JD-S could emerge in the role of kingmaker.

