Karnataka: Suspense over CM continues; Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet Rahul; BJP says there's "lack of unity"

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 : The suspense over the next Karnataka Chief Minister continued on Wednesday as well, after multiple rounds of meetings and discussions among the top brass of the Congress party.

It has been four days after Congress registered an emphatic victory in Karnataka assembly polls by pushing BJP out of the only southern state it had, but the party is still mulling over the choice of the next Chief Minister.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and party in charge for Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala and party leader MB Patil came to the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Wednesday evening.

Earlier this evening, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar met Surjewala at the latter's residence.

Shivakumar also held a discussion with leaders of the party and his supporters at his brother and party MP DK Suresh's residence.

While arriving at Venugopal's residence, Shivakumar said, "There is nothing to tell...we have left it to the high command...High command will take the call. I'm going for rest."

On being asked about his meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar had earlier said, "Nothing, no discussion. Just pranaam..."

Amid the suspense over the probable names, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar also met former MP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Calling Rahul Gandhi a "jannayak" - leader of the people - the Congress tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi ji met DK Shivakumar ji and Siddaramaiah ji after the landslide victory in Karnataka."

Earlier Congress' Karnataka-in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that a decision on the next Karnataka chief minister will be announced today or tomorrow and a new cabinet will be in place within 72 hours.

Surjewala also dismissed speculative reports that Siddaramaiah was likely to be named the chief minister once again.

"Deliberations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever Congress makes a decision we will inform you. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka," he told reporters.

The Congress leader said that consultations are still on and urged media not to report on speculation.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party took a jibe at the Congress party for being unable to pick the Chief Minister despite four days of getting the mandate.

Taking a jibe at the Congress party over the delay in deciding Karnataka Chief Minister, former CM Basavaraj Bommai said that it shows a "lack of unity" in the party despite getting a full majority.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, the former CM said that the people of Karnataka voted for the Congress party so it must work to bring development in the state. "Delay in deciding the CM despite getting a full majority shows a lack of unity in the party. The Congress Party must stop playing politics, select a new CM and serve the people by forming the government", Bommai said.

Bommai added that it is the internal issue of the Congress Party and he would not like to talk further about it.

After the landslide win in the polls, the Congress legislative party met late evening on Sunday in Bengaluru and passed a one-line resolution empowering Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the head of the legislative party.

Meanwhile, supporters of Siddaramaiah were seen bursting firecrackers in Bengaluru.

Supporters of Siddaramaiah also poured milk on his poster and chanted slogans for him outside his residence.

Also, police officials were seen inspecting the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru where the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government is likely to be held.

The Congress had emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka after winning the May 10 assembly election. It won 135 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly, while BJP managed 66 seats.

