Kashmir Singh, Punjab's first farmer to get online payment for wheat procurement

Chandigarh, April 2 Kashmir Singh on Saturday became the first farmer in Punjab to receive Minimum Support Price(MSP) payment directly in his bank account.

State Food, Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said Singh, hailing from Mohabbatpur village in Patiala district, had brought 51 quintals of wheat in Rajpura on March 31 and it was cleaned and purchased on April 1, the first day of wheat procurement.

Within 24 hours of purchase, the department has transferred the farmer's payment, amounting to Rs 1,02,765 directly into his bank account.

Responding to a media question regarding arrangements of transport and labour, he said that it was for the first time that all labour and transport contracts had been completed well before the start of the season.

This has ensured that all mandis across the state are in a state of readiness, with adequate labour and trucks.

Regarding the slow pace of arrival of wheat in the mandis, the minister said the crop has not ripened yet and was expected to start reaching mandis in the Malwa area in significant quantities after April 6, while the Majha region will probably see the arrivals pick up after April 12.

