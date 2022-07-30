Kate Bedingfield stays as White House Communications Director

Washington, July 30 White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield has said that she's staying in her role.

"After much thought, discussion and reflection, I've decided to stay," she wrote on Friday in a note sent to her colleagues.

A longtime aide to US President Joe Biden, Bedingfield previously announced that she would leave the White House this summer, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I regretted my decision to leave," Bedingfield tweeted on Friday afternoon.

"There's so much more to do and I'm so proud and grateful to be part of this team."

