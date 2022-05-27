Katpadi railway station in TN to be renovated for differently-abled

Chennai, May 27 The Katpadi railway station, which is one of the oldest railway junctions in the country, is to be redeveloped in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 360 crore and will be convenient to use by differently-abled people.

The Railways is focusing to aid people with visual disabilities, people utilising wheelchairs and those with hearing disabilities to travel independently as well as with dignity by reducing their dependency on other people while travelling by Indian Railways.

The renovated Katpadi railway station will have all the facilities prescribed for a differently-abled friendly station, including assistance for those with visual disabilities, wheelchair-bound disabled people and those with hearing impairment.

Braille indicators will be installed at station platforms and railings to identify platform numbers and facilities.

There will be a QR code to watch the video about the railway station in sign language for the hearing impaired.

A portable ramp and wheelchair to board the differently-abled coach will be made available at the station.

The foundation stone for the development of an airport was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday through video conferencing.

The railway station will be developed with world-class amenities on a total area of 86 acre and a built-up area of 30,000 square metres.

Separate arrival and departure terminals will be built to ease passenger movement and a parking capacity to accommodate 220 four-wheelers, 1100 two-wheelers, and 170 auto-rickshaws will be developed.

It will have a spacious lobby area, concourse with seating facility, budget hotels, stalls for essentials, retail kiosks, commercial areas and bed lifts for transportation of patients.

Katpadi junction will be developed in an eco-friendly manner with a focus on efficient water and energy management by setting up sewage treatment plants, rainwater harvesting and full use of LED bulbs.

Integrated solar panels will be used over platform shelters and rooftops along with eco-friendly refrigerants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor