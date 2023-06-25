"KCR, his family ignored Telangana's talent...":JP Nadda

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 : In a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister KCR, Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Sunday said that the state has been left behind in terms of development with one family exploiting it and moving forward.

JP Nadda further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country on the path of development.

"While addressing I feel sad that Telangana is left behind, while one family exploited Telangana and moved forward. KCR, his family members & his descendants from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)...They (BRS) ignored Telangana's talent & favoured their family...I am happy that in one place where KCR is destroying Telangana while PM Narendra Modi is developing the country & he didn't leave Telangana behind in his efforts for development,"JP Nadda said in Nagarkurnool, Telangana

Slamming opposition parties, he said, "The Mahagathbandhan rally in Patna was conducted yesterday. It was a photo session. Who had gathered here? RJD, SP, TMC, Uddhav Thackeray all these people are engaged in saving the family and PM Modi ji is taking country forward."

JP Nadda received a warm welcome from party workers in Hyderabad as he is set to address a public meeting in Nagarkurnool on Sunday on the completion of nine years of the Modi government.

Under the 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan', all the prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are doing programs across the country.

On the occasion of the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, party leaders and ministers of the government will hold a grand rally across the country from May 30 to June 30 to inform about the achievements of several welfare schemes and development works launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the country, sources said.

On Thursday, JP Nadda held a virtual meeting with the party's MPs to review the 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan', informed sources.

The meeting lasted for approximately an hour, during which the party president expressed his dissatisfaction with the inactivity of certain MPs.

According to sources, Nadda expressed his displeasure directly to these MPs, stating that many individuals are showing a lack of interest in the programs organized by the party.

"Some MPs are not sharing information about the programs they are conducting, which is neither appropriate nor conducive to the spirit of the ongoing outreach campaign," he said.

He also emphasized that the party possesses information about the activities of all MPs. Therefore, he urged them to actively participate in the scheduled programs, share relevant information, and make a concerted effort during the outreach campaign.

