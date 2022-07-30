KCR meets Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi, discusses 'national issues'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is attempting to stitch an anti-BJP alliance for the 2024 General elections, met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday at his residence in the national capital and discussed "national issues".

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav was also accompanying the duo in the meeting. KCR was on a three-day visit to New Delhi.

"Samajwadi Party President @yadavakhilesh and SP General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav met Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao at CM Sri KCR's official residence in Delhi. On the occasion, the leaders discussed national politics & various other issues concerning the country," TRS tweeted.

Earlier this month, the TRS leader, who is trying to project himself at the national level in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, spoke to various prominent leaders of numerous political parties including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, WB CM Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The Telangana CM has also made numerous visits to several states. meeting the top Opposition leaders, in his attempt to bring together like-minded parties on the same platform.

Earlier this month, KCR accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of killing democracy and the federal system.

Addressing a meeting organised by the TRS party, Rao said, "You (Modi) are killing democracy and federal system every day, you are bringing down the government which doesn't listen to you and oppressing voice which doesn't listen to you."

The Chief Minister further said PM Modi's dictatorship is increasing day by day which is a threat to the nation. Rao said the political changes will happen as no one is permanent.

"Your dictatorship is increasing day by day which is a threat to the nation. Political changes will happen as no one is permanent. PM Modi might be dreaming that he is permanent which is not true," he said.

"People know what is happening in the country today. Farmers are agitated, unemployed youths are disturbed, inflation is increasing and PM Modi is misusing Constitutional bodies. Whoever speaks against him, he uses these agencies against that person," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor