KCR spends busy day at newly-inaugurated Secretariat

Hyderabad, May 1 A day after inauguration of new Telangana Secretariat, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday spent a busy day at the state administrative headquarters, holding review meetings and taking some key decisions.

The Chief Minister, who inaugurated the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Sunday, reached the complex in the afternoon.

After entering the new Secretariat building through the main East gate, KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, reached the Yagashala where Sudharshana Yagam was performed on Sunday. He participated in the second special puja performed by Vedic scholars.

After that, he directly reached his office chambers on the sixth floor. He personally visited the offices of his Secretaries, Additional Secretaries and PROs and inquired about the furniture and other arrangements made in their chambers.

The Chief Minister also walked through the corridors and discussed various issues with the officials.

He then returned to his chamber and held a meeting with public representatives who came to meet him.

The first review meeting KCR conducted at the new Secretariat on Monday was on Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme.

In view of the permission given by the Supreme Court to continue Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation project works related to drinking water, he reviewed the progress of the works to supply drinking water to undivided Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts.

In another meeting, the Chief Minister extended the deadline for regularisation of the notary lands as per Government Orders 58 and 59 by one month.

KCR said that the state government will regularise the house sites, owned by the poorer sections, as per the rules and provide them legal rights to construct houses in the municipalities which come in the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

He appealed to people to utilise the opportunity given by the state government. People are requested to meet MLAs in their respective Assembly Constituencies and discuss notary, house sites regularisation and other issues with them.

The CM said that the government will compile all the problems and solve them. People will be given land pattas with legal rights and the government's main objective is to address the poor housing issues at one go, he said, adding that a special drive will be organised for this.

He said that notary problems regarding the agricultural lands will also be resolved. Collectors' conference will be held soon on this particular issue.

The MLAs of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad met the Chief Minister and requested him to address the issue of house sites for the poor.

The chief minister is often criticized by the opposition parties for not visiting the Secretariat and confining mostly to Pragati Bhavan, his official residence. With the state-of-the-art and grand building of the Secretariat built as per his plan, they hoped that at least now he would come to the Secretariat regularly.

In the past, KCR had dismissed the criticism by the opposition parties and argued that a Chief Minister can perform his duties from anywhere.



