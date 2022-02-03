KCR, Stalin, Mamata are playing politics of vengeance: BJP's Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and the Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and accused them of playing politics of "vengeance" and said that they are thinking about national issues "leaving their states behind".

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, and KCR are playing politics of vengeance, leaving their state behind and thinking about national issues. KCR has failed the state, unemployed youth are angry, farmers are angry, and to create a controversy, he blames everyone else. He has insulted BR Ambedkar, the Constitution. The people of the state will not forgive him."

The BJP leader further demanded the Chief Minister's apology over his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a press conference on the day Union Budget 2022-23 was presented.

Earlier on Tuesday, KCR expressed disappointment over the Union Budget 2022 and said that the BJP-led Centre needs to be "removed and thrown in the Bay of Bengal".

"He said being a chief minister, shouldn't speak undemocratically. He even called for rewriting of the constitution. He doesn't respect anyone. In the state, there's no Secretariat, he doesn't meet the opposition leaders. He falsely jails the opposition leaders and suppresses the voices of the people. As BJP grows stronger day by day in the state, he cannot digest it. I urge the chief minister to apologize," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor