KCR to meet Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tomorrow

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will meet his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren on Friday.

Rao will undertake a tour of Jharkhand State to fulfill his promise given to extend support to the families of Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash at the Chinese border.

In this regard, Rao will go to Ranchi on Friday to hand over the cheques of Rs 10 Lakh, to the families of the two soldiers from Jharkhand who lost their lives in the clashes, along with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his official residence in Ranchi.

The Telangana government had extended support to Col Santosh who lost his life in the Galwan clashes and who belonged to the Telangana. The Chief Minister then announced that the state government would extend help to 19 Army personnel who were martyred in the same clash.

In this backdrop, to keep the promise, the CM would go to Jharkhand and give financial assistance to the two Jawans who were martyred. Due to the polls in several states, the model code of conduct is in place, after the polls, the CM will extend help to other Jawans who were martyred at Galwan, as promised.

( With inputs from ANI )

