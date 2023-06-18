Kejriwal failed to deliver on 24x7 electricity promise: Smriti Irani

New Delhi, June 18 Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the AAP leader "can do whatever he wants but the people of Delhi were determined to vote for (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi to build a new India".

She also claimed that Kejriwal failed to deliver on his promises of providing round-the-clock electricity and clean water.

The minister said this while addressing a rally in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area during a programme commemorating the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

She said by electing a tea vendor as the Prime Minister of India, the people had shattered the arrogance of the Congress.

The Union Minister further said the people of Delhi lacked access to pure water and electricity.

During the event on Sunday, a 10-year-old child recited the story of the struggle for the Ram temple to the public.

On this, Smriti Irani said: "I am pleased to see a 10-year-old reciting the story of the Ram temple but it is unfortunate that the Delhi Chief Minister once stated that the temple should not be built."

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who were also present at the programme, described the past nine years as "golden years in history".

Both leaders accused Kejriwal of engaging in corruption.



