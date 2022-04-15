Kejriwal govt should give free booster dose: Congress

New Delhi, April 15 Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar has urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to speed up the RT-PCR test in view of the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the national capital.

He said that the lockdown and closure of schools will not be the solution to deal with the pandemic.

Kumar said that the Delhi Congress had demanded that booster doses should be given free of cost to all eligible people in tie-up with private hospitals.

The Delhi government should take immediate action on this so that the spread of Covid-19 can be stopped. The XE version of the virus is a serious concern, he said.

He said the Kejriwal government should ensure that people follow the Covid-19 protocol in public, instead of taking an easier route by imposing another total shutdown.

The Congress leader also said that hospitals should be kept ready to deal with any situation.

Kumar also took a jibe at Kejriwal, saying the Delhi Chief Minister should spend more time in Delhi and "stop teaching Punjab bureaucrats".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor