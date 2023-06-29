Kejriwal halts appointment of education officials owing to vigilance cases

New Delhi, June 29 The Delhi government said on Thursday that the second meeting of the National Capital Civil Service Authority has concluded during which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal halted the proposal for the appointment of certain officials in the Education Department due to ongoing vigilance cases against them.The main focus of the meeting was the transfer and posting of officials in Delhi.

Previously,Kejriwal had stated that the Central government is misusing the recently-established National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA).

At the meeting, a proposal to remove some competent officials from the Education Department was made, which the Chief Minister objected to and subsequently stalled.

Furthermore, some female officials had requested transfer from the post of sub-registrar for personal reasons, which the Chief Minister approved on humanitarian grounds.

