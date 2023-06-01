Kejriwal meets Stalin to seek support on Ordinance issue

Chennai, June 1 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin here to seek support against the Ordinance brought by the Central government seeking control over administrative services in the national capital.

The two AAP leaders met Stalin at his residence in Alwarpet here.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and DMK parliamentary party leader and former Union Minister, T.R. Baalu were also present during the deliberations.

Kejriwal is on a nationwide tour to enlist support from the opposition parties against the new ordinance.

