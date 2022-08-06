Kejriwal meets traders in Guj, assures clearing pending issues on VAT

Ahmedabad, Aug 6 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday interacted with the traders in Gujarat's Jamnagar at an event during which he promised five guarantees.

During the interaction, he also listened to the problems of MSME sector traders.

"A lot of support is being received from the people of Gujarat. We will first eliminate the atmosphere of fear. The second guarantee is to respect the businessmen. The third guarantee is to eliminate corruption. The fourth guarantee is to clear the pending issues related to VAT and the fifth guarantee is to create an advisory body and the government would act on its suggestions," he said.

The AAP leader further said: "Before I became the chief minister, I felt that it would be difficult to run a government. But we changed the face of government schools and hospitals in Delhi within five years. Then I felt that the country has been betrayed, the country can move forward... we just need to end the dirty politics."

