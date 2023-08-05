Kejriwal pays tribute to 3 army personnel killed in Kulgam encounter

New Delhi, Aug 5 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday paid tribute to three army personnel who were killed during an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

"I salute the immortal martyrdom of our brave soldiers of the army who laid down their lives while defending the country in a confrontation with terrorists. Our soldiers protect us by risking their lives. The entire nation takes pride in our courageous and valiant warriors," Kejriwal tweeted.

Three soldiers were killed during an encounter between terrorists and security forces at the Halan forest area in the higher reaches of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.

"On specific inputs regarding presence of terrorists on higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, operations were launched by security forces on Friday. In exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed," the army said, adding that search operations are continuing in the area.

