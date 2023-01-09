Kejriwal responds to L-G's invitation for meeting, calls for public discussion

New Delhi, Jan 9 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a public discussion, claiming that he had interfered in the functioning of the elected government, while accusing him of by-passing the Council of Ministers.

The Chief Minister's reply came after the L-G invited him for a meeting over the matter.

Kejriwal has accused the L-G of by-passing the elected government in the appointment of Aldermen, the presiding officers and the Haj Committee.

"Make your stand on your by-passing of the elected government. There was strong public criticism when you unilaterally appointed 10 aldermen, presiding officer and the Haj Committee. You admitted having taken all those actions unilaterally bypassing the government saying that in all those Acts and provisions, it was written that 'Administrator/LG shall appoint'. All laws and acts related to electricity, health, water, education define the government as 'Administrator/LG', will all these departments be directly run by you? What would the elected government do in Delhi? Won't it be contrary to all SC judgements on transferred subjects belonging to the elected government? These questions are very critical for the future of Delhi and the whole country, better to have public discussion than private talks," Kejriwal has written in the letter.

"Then what would the elected government do, Sir? Won't that be contrary to all SC judgements where it has been repeatedly said that L-G is bound by aid and advice of the Council of Ministers on all transferred subjects? Whereas we could discuss all these issues privately over tea, however, these questions are very critical for the future of Delhi and the whole country. Therefore, a public discussion on this issue will be useful. We wait for your response, Sir."

He, however, said that he would definitely attend the meeting with the L-G, and fix a convenient time with the L-G office.

