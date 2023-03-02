Kerala: BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi for his "No House" remark; applies for house under PMAY

Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he still does not own a house, the BJP's Wayanad district leadership has applied for a house for Wayanad MP under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the statement during the Party's 85th plenary session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur recently.

According to information, BJP leadership submitted an application to the Kalpetta Municipal Corporation requesting to allot a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

BJP leaders led by Wayanad district president K P Madhu approached the municipal council secretary and and submitted the application on Wednesday.

The Wayanad BJP leadership said that it's extremely sad for the people of Wayanad as well that their MP Rahul Gandhi does not own a house. So we took the step for the people of Wayanad also.

"They (BJP leaders) were mocking Rahul Gandhi for his statement at the Congress' plenary session that he is 52 years old now and still does not own a house," said sources at Kalpetta Municipal Corporation.

( With inputs from ANI )

