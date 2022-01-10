Kerala CM aims to earn commission, says Sudhakaran on SilverLine project

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project and alleged that his only aim is to earn commission from it.

"We see the SilverLine issue as a matter of life and death for Kerala. Not even one per cent can justify this plan. It is arrogant for the Kerala government to say that the project will be implemented. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the SilverLine has not yet been seen. From the very beginning, the government has been deceiving the people. The people of Kerala will not benefit from this project except disaster. We will fight against this project legally till the end," Sudhakaran said.

Slamming the Chief Minister, he said, "What document is in the hands of the Chief Minister to convince the people? This government has a target. What is the agenda of the Chief Minister? The Chief Minister has an agenda that is not transparent and dishonest. This Chief Minister has a plus point that no other Chief Minister has; he holds a doctorate in purchasing commission."

"We firmly believe that his goal is to get the Commission on this project. If not, he has to convince us. Is Pinarayi Vijayan a dictator? The CPIM is a degenerate party whose policies change from time to time," he added.

Kerala government, earlier in the month, had said that it would not abandon the SilverLine project though the Opposition parties are protesting against it.

"The government will not go back from implementing development activities. It is not right to abandon the SilverLine project because some people are protesting. It is the duty of the government to lead the state to progress. It is not the duty of the government to give in to the opposition. The state should progress from time to time," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister had said that the argument that the project is harmful to the environment is completely false.

He also denied the arguments that the project will cause major flooding.

Congress, BJP, and other opposition parties are raising concerns over SilverLine project and protesting against it.

( With inputs from ANI )

