Kerala: Former Congress Pathanamthitta chairman Victor Thomas joins BJP

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 23 : Former United Democratic Front (UDF) Pathanamthitta chairman Victor Thomas, who quit Kerala Congress recently, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kochi on Sunday.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran, in whose presence the induction was made, welcomed the former UDF district chairman into the BJP.

"Victor Thomas' BJP entry is a good sign in Kerala. LDF and UDF made Kerala backwards in development," Javadekar said.

"Modiji's policies are attracting many people. Many more people will join BJP," the former Union Minister added.

K Surendran said, "Tomorrow, with the arrival of the Prime Minister, the activities that will give new hope to beleaguered Kerala will begin. The Prime Minister's two-day visit has become a hot topic. His arrival will lead to a leap in development."

He informed that the leaders of the prominent Christian churches in the state will meet the Prime Minister.

"Who will be meeting will be announced later. A visit has also taken place in Delhi before. Their names are decided by the Prime Minister's Office," the state BJP chief said.

Surendran said that those individuals who belong to the field of art, culture, sports and cinema will participate in Yuvam-23 program.

"Their names will be announced later," he further stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation India's first Water Metro during his visit to Kerala on April 25, in the government's bid to boost the ease of living in the cities, officials said on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor