Kerala Governor gives assent to ordinance to amend Lokayukta Act

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday gave his assent to an ordinance to amend the Kerala Lokayukta Act amid demands of opposition parties in the state to reject it.

The assent came a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting with the Governor over the ordinance at Raj Bhawan.

The Kerala government will now be empowered to accept or reject the verdict of the Lokayukta.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor