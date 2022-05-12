Kerala Guv slams Samastha members for insulting girl student

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday slammed those who reportedly insulted a Class 10 girl student after a senior leader of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, M.T. Abdulla Musaliyar, blasted the organisers of an event for inviting her to receive an award.

The incident took place after the opening ceremony of a madrasa building at Malappuram when students were being felicitated by the SKJU members.

"A case should have been registered against those who have done this and I am surprised if it has not been done. I am all the more surprised that the political leadership is silent on what has happened. This is totally not acceptable, especially in Kerala," said Khan.

"Do you know how that young girl would have felt? This is enough for her to stop her studies. Action should be taken against such people who are spreading Islamphobia in the country. This is a conspiracy against Muslim women to push them back," added Khan.

This incident occurred a few days back during the inaugural ceremony of a new building of Darul Ulum madrasa in Malappuram.

During the ceremony, Abdulla Musliyar publicly scolded the organisers for inviting the girl to the dais. He conveyed the message to the organisers that girls should not be invited to the dais.

"Who invited her to the dais? You will face the consequences if you repeat this mistake. Don't you know the rules of Samastha? Instead, invite her guardian," Musliyar was heard telling the organisers.

Former state minister and legislator K.T. Jaleel said he wants to know what the Indian Union Muslim League leaders have to say on this.

The IUML is the second biggest ally of the Congress-led UDF, presently the opposition in the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly.

"Muslim girls and women are doing very well in the education sector and it should be appreciated," Higher Education Minister R. Bindhu said on Thursday.

Health Minister Veena George condemned what has happened, as the winner has to come and collect her award, and not someone else.

Leader of Opposition and Congress veteran V.D. Satheesan said that the Congress and the UDF are totally against anything that pulls down women.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor