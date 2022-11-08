Kerala HC refuses to stay appointment of Dr Ciza Thomas as interim VC of KTU

Kochi, Nov 8 The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the appointment of Dr Ciza Thomas as the in-charge Vice Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) coming as another blow to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

It was Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who gave the orders to Thomas to take over, after the Supreme court's recently ruling that the incumbent VC was not appointed following the guidelines of the UGC and hence was asked to quit.

While the Vijayan government gave their nominee to the post of in-charge VC, Khan refused that and instead appointed Thomas. The state government then approached the High Court, seeking a stay.

The court refused a stay, despite the state saying that they are the appointing an authority, and asked Thomas to continue and posted the case for further hearing on Friday.

Incidentally, while the state government's plea for the stay was being heard at Kochi, angry SFI activists was protesting before Thomas at her office in the state capital.

Thomas was serving as senior joint director, director of technical education, when she was made the in-charge VC as additional charge, till a full fledged VC will be appointment.

The CPI-M has already announced that they will continue their protests against Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor