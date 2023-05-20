Kerala: UDF holds massive protest on second anniversary of LDF government

Thiruvananthapuram(Kerala) [India], May 20 : The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala on Saturday staged a protest at the Government Secretariat on the second anniversary of the State's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

They were protesting the alleged anti-people and corruption rid Government.

Prominent leaders of the UDF are also set to participate in a protest march to be inaugurated later today by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Jebi Mather, Rajya Sabha MP and Mahila Congress president, accused the LDF government of being insensitive in holding an "extravagant" second anniversary celebration while people are suffering from the effects of inflation.

"Family budgets are being shattered. People are standing with our protest, not with the second-anniversary celebration of LDF government," Mather alleged.

While speaking toanother prominent woman leader of the Congress in the State Bindu Krishna accused the LDF government of being responsible for the "increasing incidents" of atrocities against women in the state.

"Atrocities against women are increasing with each passing day. The state police have totally failed in preventing these incidents," Bindu Krishna alleged.

Accusing chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan government of indulging in corruption and muzzling media organisations that are critical of it, she said that the Pinarayi government is a "photocopy" of BJP-led Central government.

"Pinarayigovernment is not only a government that is fully immersed in corruption it is also an anti-people government. For them, government projects are means to make money illegally. Family members of Ministers including those of the Chief Minister are making money through corruption in the implementation of government projects. The media organisations that are unfavourable to the government are being muzzled. It is the photocopy of the Modi government," she said.

Meanwhile, various programmes are being organised across the State today to mark the second anniversary of the Vijayan government. This evening the LDF government is set to present its "progress card" detailing its achievements over the last two years.

