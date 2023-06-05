Kerala: Unrest in Congress after organisational revamp

Thiruvananthapuram, June 5 A faction of the Congress in Kerala on Monday expressed its displeasure over the manner the list of the new party block presidents was announced recently.

While the list for the 11 districts was released by the AICC late on Friday night, three more are awaited.

One of the factions is being led by state party president K.Sudhakaran, another is helmed by Leader of Opposition - V.D.Satheesan.

Ailing former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy is heading one yet another faction, while former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala leads one.

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Benny Behanan, a top leader in A faction said they were shocked to get the list on WhatsApp, the other day in the middle of the night.

"This is not the way things should happen in a party like the Congress. We were informed by all those who matter that the list will be announced only after due consultation with all concerned, but it's deplorable that such a thing has not taken and it does not augur well for the party which has to remain united," said Behanan and added that the new list was announced without the concurrence of Chandy.

Ever since Sudhakaran a Lok Sabha member from Kannur became the president, there has been a change in equations and the once erstwhile A and I factions move together, while Satheesan and Sudhakaran move together.

Ever since Chandy's health deteriorated, Sudhakaran and Satheesan have been on a high and the Chandy faction appears to be the worst hit and Behanan has dropped enough hints that if anyone takes them lightly, then they will be mistaken.

