Kiev residents permanently move to metro tunnels

New Delhi, March 3 As Russian missiles rain down on their homes, many people in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev have moved permanently into the safe shelter of the metro.

Kiev's extremely deep metro tunnels are a perfect place to hide.

Descending into the cavernous cool of the Dorohozhychy station, one is greeted with the sight of wall to wall blankets, tents, piles of personal goods and people sitting or lying on the floor, with their children and their pets, waiting and hoping that the Russ will be defeated and that they could have their lives back, the local Kyiv Independent newspaper reported.

Many people go out during the day, to attend to their business, go home, wash up or change clothes, said Volodymyr Borodyansky, 70, a nearby resident who does the same.

Wednesday's missile exploded behind him as he was coming back from his house and entering the metro, making him sprint down the stairs.

But at night, when the danger is greatest, the place is packed with hundreds and hundreds of people.

Children from neighbouring spots on the floor chatter and play with one another.

Cats and dogs perch on blankets by their masters, also adapting to this strange new normal in their lives.

In contrast, it's relatively decent in the metro.

Volunteers deliver food, water and hot tea and residents praised the tasty pilaf that some local Uzbeks whip up for the people taking shelter.

But lacking appetite, they have to force themselves to eat, when they start feeling light-headed from hunger, the Kyiv Independent reported.

