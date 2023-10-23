Knesset Speaker calls Oct 7 Hamas attack a 'holocaust' (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Oct 22 ( IANS ) Speaker of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, Amir Ohana during his visit to southern Israel's Kibbutz Beeri on Sunday said that the October 7 surprise attacks by the Hamas were a Holocaust on Israeli people by the terror outfit.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Israel will get rid of Hamas just like the Nazis were defeated after the Holocaust.

The Speaker visited Kibbutz Beeri, which witnessed bloody mayhem on October 7, along with a delegation of French parliamentarians led by President of the National Assembly of France, Yael Braun-Pivet.

Braun-Pivet was accompanied by three French parliamentarians.

The visit precedes the impending visit of French President Emmanuel Marcon, who is scheduled to arrive in Israel on October 25.

Ohana told the French delegation that what the people went through on October 7 was not just killing but was more than that. "People were burnt alive with their hands tied behind their backs, some were decapitated, women were raped brutally, and children were butchered."

The Knesset Speaker also said that the terrorists came just not to kill but instead to make a statement.

Ohana also expressed support for the people of Jewish origin in France who were experiencing fear for their lives from people who were supporting the war crimes perpetrated by Hamas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor