KPCC chief Sudhakaran booked over offensive remark against Pinarayi Vijayan

Kochi, May 19 The Kerala Police on Thursday lodged a case against KPCC president K. Sudhakaran over his controversial remark against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Recently, while campaigning for his party ahead of the May 31 bypoll, Sudhakaran had likened Vijayan to an "unleashed dog" running around Thrikkakara constituency, which was strongly objected to by several top CPI-M leaders.

Responding to the condemnation, Sudhakaran said though the phrase is commonly used in his home district Kannur, he has no qualms in withdrawing his remark if it has hurt Vijayan, who also hails from the same district.

With the crucial Thrikkakara election campaign gaining momentum and Vijayan himself leading the campaign by staying put in Kochi, the local youth wing of CPI-M decided to file a complaint with the local police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC) president.

Sudhakaran has already gone on record to say that in case the Left party takes legal recourse, he will also fight it legally.

And now the CPI-M leadership has decided to make it an election issue.

"Since the Left parties have nothing else to campaign for, they are raking up insignificant issues which reflects their precarious position as the Congress is poised to win the bypoll hands down," Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said.

