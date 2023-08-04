K'taka: AAP alleges misappropriation of Rs 11K cr by Cong-led govt

Bengaluru, Aug 4 The Karnataka unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has warned that it will stage a state-wide protest on Aug 5 to condemn the alleged misappropriation of Rs 11,000 crore reserved for Scheduled castes by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state for guarantee schemes.

"Siddaramaiah government wants to prove that it is against the Dalit community within two months after coming into power. Rs 11,130 crore reserved for SC, ST programmes which is for the development and welfare of the Dalit community is being utilised to fulfil the guarantees and this is an injustice to the Dalit community," AAP's Karnataka SC and ST Wing President Purushottam said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, this injustice is happening to the Dalit community who have elected the Congress government to power against the BJP who had also misused the funds belonging to Dalit Community.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had presented 14 budgets, earned appreciation for allocating Rs 4,079 crore of additional sources for this program earlier. Now, the Dalit community is reprimanding him. We will not tolerate any injustice happening to the Dalit community. We will take the path of protest," he added.

Another party leader Suresh Rathod said: "We will conduct a state-wide protest against this. We are going to fight against the Dalit policy of the government by holding a massive protest in the city's Freedom Park on August 5th, Saturday. Many Dalit organisations have supported us for this protest."

