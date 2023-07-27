K'taka AAP unit seeks Deve Gowda's support on Delhi Ordinance matter

Bengaluru, July 27 The Karnataka unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday requested former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to raise his voice against the Ordinance brought by the Central government on the Delhi service matters.

A delegation headed by Karnataka unit AAP president 'Mukhyamantri' Chandru met the JD-S president at his residence.

Chandru said that in Rajya Sabha, his (Deve Gowda's) party should oppose the ordinance against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government "to save the democracy, Constitution and federal system of the country".

National Joint Secretary of the party, Prithvi Reddy, state organising secretary B.T. Naganna, communication in-charge Brijesh Kalappa, among other leaders were present at the meeting.

