K'taka BJP chief compares Kempe Gowda and Tipu Sultan, stokes controversy

Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka) Oct 26 BJP Karnataka unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday stirred a controversy by stating that Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan is "nothing" as compared to founder of Bengaluru City Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda.

He was addressing the special programme organised to collect soil for the park which will be built around the 108 feet tall statue of Kempe Gowda on the premises of the Bengaluru International Airport.

"Tipu is no one in comparison to Kempe Gowda. At the time of finalising names for the Bengaluru airport, many names came up for discussion. Many demanded that Bengaluru airport should be named after the Tipu Sultan.

"Tipu is nothing compared to Kempe Gowda and Wodeyars who ruled Mysuru. Wodeyars ruled Mysuru before Tipu's father Hyder Ali took over and they continued to rule it after Tipu died in the war against Britishers.

Kateel further stated that there was a good administrative relation with Kempe Gowda and Mysuru Wodeyars. If Bengaluru is an international city today, it is due to the contribution of Kempe Gowda.

To create awareness about Kempe Gowda, the soil is being collected from all across the state, Kateel stated.

Dharmapalanatha swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt stated that common man needs to be told about real history. "We believe twisted history as the truth. The real contributors to the nation will have to be remembered," he said.

Kumar, Power, Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar stated that the basic foundation for Bengaluru City was laid by Kempe Gowda.

